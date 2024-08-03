Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

