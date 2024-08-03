Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after buying an additional 614,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $4,412,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 61,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

