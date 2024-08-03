Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €27.90 ($30.33) and last traded at €27.95 ($30.38). Approximately 61,612 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.55 ($31.03).

Grenke Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.70 and a 200 day moving average of €23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

Further Reading

