GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

GSK has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years. GSK has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GSK to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

GSK stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

