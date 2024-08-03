Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Haemonetics worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,706,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Haemonetics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

HAE stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,828 shares of company stock worth $3,031,095. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

