Haleon (LON:HLN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 372.67 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 367.24 ($4.72), with a volume of 21196303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.61).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Haleon from GBX 390 ($5.02) to GBX 383 ($4.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haleon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £33.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3,065.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 331.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.80.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.