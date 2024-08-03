Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HALO. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after buying an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

