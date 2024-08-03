Hang Lung Properties Limited Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

HLPPY opened at $3.46 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.