Hang Lung Properties Limited Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.4 %
HLPPY opened at $3.46 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Properties
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.