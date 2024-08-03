Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $14.81.

About Hang Seng Bank

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.