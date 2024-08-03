Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $14.81.
