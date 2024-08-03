Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawaiian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Hawaiian stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $622.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.38. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 502.84%. The business had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

