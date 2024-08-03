Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $121.95 and last traded at $119.18, with a volume of 31794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $80.54.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

