Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $761.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Haynes International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Haynes International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Haynes International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Haynes International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

