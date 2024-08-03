Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Haynes International Stock Performance
Shares of HAYN opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $761.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
