Hayward Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hayward in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

HAYW stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,393.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

