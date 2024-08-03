HC Wainwright Comments on Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Addex Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Addex Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $8.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 364.24% and a negative net margin of 818.50%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.