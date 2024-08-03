HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

