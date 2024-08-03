Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.
HSII opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $41.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
