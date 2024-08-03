Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

HSII has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 2.1 %

HSII opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 309,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.