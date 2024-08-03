Helios Technologies (HLIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $2.35-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.350-2.750 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLIO opened at $41.85 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

