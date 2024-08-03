Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.42% of Helios Technologies worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $63.73.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

