Herald (LON:HRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,305.00

Shares of Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,305 ($29.65) and last traded at GBX 2,290 ($29.46), with a volume of 55059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,265 ($29.14).

Herald Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,204.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,121.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,660.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herald

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,263 ($29.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,238.60 ($64,623.87). 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

