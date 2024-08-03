Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $128,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

HLF opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 1.63%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

