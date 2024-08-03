Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,700,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 900,552 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,824,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after acquiring an additional 298,992 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 691,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 607,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.