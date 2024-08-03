Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Trading 8.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 47.75 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.59). Approximately 118,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 54,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.55).

Specifically, insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,348.86). 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,675.00 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

