Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Holley has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $427.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Holley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Holley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Holley by 28.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Holley by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

