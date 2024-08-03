Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $396.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $406.00 to $396.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $355.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $352.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.