Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $406.00 to $396.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as low as $348.14 and last traded at $350.27. 1,000,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,391,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.58.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.49. The stock has a market cap of $352.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.