Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
LON:HKLD opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.10) on Friday. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.41 ($0.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.38. The company has a market cap of £163.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.
About Hongkong Land
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hongkong Land
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.