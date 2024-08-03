Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

LON:HKLD opened at GBX 7.41 ($0.10) on Friday. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.41 ($0.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.38. The company has a market cap of £163.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

