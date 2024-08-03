Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of HRZN opened at $11.22 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRZN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.70.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

