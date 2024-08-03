Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.44.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

