H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in H&R Block by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $58.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

