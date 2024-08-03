HSBC Holdings plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

HSBC has increased its dividend by an average of 36.2% per year over the last three years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HSBC to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $822.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.