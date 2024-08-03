Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.
Hub Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ HUBG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hub Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.