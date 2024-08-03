Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.