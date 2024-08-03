Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $39.48. Hub Group shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 41,004 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after acquiring an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 109.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

