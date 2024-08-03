Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $137,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $786.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
