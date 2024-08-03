Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Humana by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

Shares of HUM opened at $363.62 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

