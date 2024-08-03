Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Humana updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00 EPS.

HUM stock opened at $363.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.51.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

