Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.70.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

