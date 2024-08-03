Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (HUTCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Price Performance
OTC HUTCY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.16.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Company Profile
