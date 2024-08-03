Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (HUTCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Price Performance

OTC HUTCY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.16.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Company Profile

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications under the 3 brand name. The company also provides voice services, including local, international direct dialing (IDD), and international roaming; 5G, wireless Internet access, international MMS, and SMS, as well as downloadable infotainment services; digital lifestyle and roaming services; 5G broadband, telemedicine, dietitian consultation, FinTech, gaming, and music applications; data plans; and develops business and corporate solutions comprising mobile business, information technology, smart city, Internet of Things, and big data.

