HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HUTCHMED traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44. 6,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 129,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. M&G Plc purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 184,123 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

