HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HUTCHMED traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44. 6,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 129,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HUTCHMED Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.
