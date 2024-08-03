ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.950-7.250 EPS.

ICF International stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. ICF International has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $161.01.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, May 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

