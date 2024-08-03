ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $159.16 and last traded at $159.16, with a volume of 6683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.02.

The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Financial cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $640,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ICF International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.59. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

