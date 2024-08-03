ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.13

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 60489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

ICL Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 72,341.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.