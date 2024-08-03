Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.34

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.34 and traded as high as C$95.49. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$94.50, with a volume of 1,154,767 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$100.08.

The company has a market cap of C$50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

