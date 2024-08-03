Informatica’s (INFA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INFA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Informatica stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,190.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Informatica by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after buying an additional 1,266,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

