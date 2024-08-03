Insider Buying: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Buys $225,849.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 173,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,849.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,776,421 shares in the company, valued at $17,909,347.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 17,716 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $23,562.28.

On Thursday, July 18th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 130,317 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $169,412.10.

On Friday, July 5th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 123,017 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $141,469.55.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 143,288 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $166,214.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,474.76.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,418 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

