Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Purchases 21,646 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 21,646 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $66,236.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,707.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 2.7 %

ANIX stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.88. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anixa Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.