Insider Buying: Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Acquires A$159,380.52 in Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 92,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$159,380.52 ($104,170.28).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Karl Siegling purchased 12,808 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.82 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$23,348.98 ($15,260.77).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Karl Siegling purchased 13,520 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$23,267.92 ($15,207.79).

On Monday, June 17th, Karl Siegling acquired 81,191 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$140,785.19 ($92,016.47).

On Friday, May 31st, Karl Siegling acquired 1,744 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$2,985.73 ($1,951.46).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 11,694 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,938.27 ($13,031.55).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Karl Siegling acquired 30,531 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$51,841.64 ($33,883.42).

On Thursday, May 16th, Karl Siegling acquired 23,026 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$39,535.64 ($25,840.29).

On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$48,898.28 ($31,959.66).

Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

