Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases $204,600.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 547,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,120,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,025,000 after buying an additional 80,311 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

