Insider Selling: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman Sells $147,614.35 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $147,614.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,760,554.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Argan Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $69.26 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $924.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

