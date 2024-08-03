Insider Selling: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) EVP Sells $13,897.68 in Stock

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $13,897.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,744.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Alexander Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Scott Alexander Myers sold 1,298 shares of California BanCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $28,426.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Scott Alexander Myers sold 174 shares of California BanCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $3,801.90.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $212.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

