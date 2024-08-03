Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $54,746.80 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Doximity Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DOCS opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,823,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,555,000 after buying an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

